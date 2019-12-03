|
of Braintree formerly of Roxbury, Readville and Naples, FL, passed away at home, December 1, 2019 surrounded by his loving family and friends at the age of 80. Born in Boston, March 21, 1939 son of the late Charles and Helen (O'Neil) Bickford. He was a Floor Coverer for Local Union #2168, Boston, where he was a member for over 35 years and a former President. He was an enthusiastic golfer who enjoyed playing at Ponkapoag Golf Course, Canton where he had many dear friends and was also a member of W. Roxbury Lodge of Elks #0010. His greatest joy came from spending time with family and friends especially his grandchildren.
He was the beloved husband of 38 years to his late wife Mary I. (Gouthro) Bickford and loving father of Donald J. Bickford and his wife Eileen of Braintree and Eric M. Bickford and his fiancé Pamela Grace of W. Roxbury. Brother of Marion Lavey of Brockton, Paul Bickford and Kay Rafferty both of Bourne, the late Millie Quigley, Charles Bickford, Helen Kinnally, Leonard Bickford, Howard Bickford, Shirley Camillo and Joseph Bickford. Cherished "Papa" of Eric Jr., Alex, Andrew, Bridget and Donald Jr. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Reposing at the Cartwright-Venuti Funeral Home, 845 Washington St., Braintree, MA 02184 until 9:15 AM Thursday, December 5, 2019 followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00 AM in St. Francis of Assisi Church, So. Braintree Sq. Relatives and friend are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting hours Wednesday December 4, 2019 in the funeral home from 4:00 to 8:00 PM. Burial will take place in Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton MA. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his name to St. Francis of Assisi Church, 856 Washington St., Braintree MA 02184. To leave a sympathy message visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in Boston Herald on Dec. 3, 2019