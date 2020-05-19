of Melrose, May 16, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Katherine (Higgins) Felker. Loving father of Donald R. Felker and his wife Candi of Ohio and Ann Marie Chabot and her husband Darren of Melrose. Cherished grandfather of Samantha & Kyle. Caring brother of the late Frank Felker and stepbrother of Walter Drape. Brother in law of Marilyn Robinson & Elizabeth Higgins, both of Melrose, Nancy Turmelle of Fl and the late Joseph F. Higgins Jr., Bobby Higgins, Joanne Mays and Mary Ellen Turmelle. Also survived by nieces, nephews, relatives & friends. In Lieu of flowers, contributions may be made of the Alzheimer's Association, 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. Due to the current health crisis, funeral services will be private. You may send a card for the family to the funeral home or send a message of condolence to the Felker family website at www.gatelyfh.com
View the online memorial for Donald R. Felker
Published in Boston Herald on May 19, 2020.