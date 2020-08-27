1/1
Donna L. Harrington
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harrington (ORDWAY) "Nana Donna", of South Boston, August 24, 2020. Predeceased by beloved husband Edward J. Harrington. Devoted mother of Edward J. "Jack" Ordway, his wife Mary of Quincy, Joey D. Ordway, his wife Tess of Braintree, Justin M. Harrington and his wife Heather of Weymouth. Loving grandmother of Jack Jr, Emma, Ella, Jack "Bubba" and Mary Ordway and also Ava Harrington. Also survived by Sister Flora, loving siblings, Aunts Nellie and Mary, nieces, nephews, relatives and many great friends. Visiting Hours at The Casper Funeral Home, 187 Dorchester Street, South Boston Friday Aug 28 from 4-8 P.M. Interment services will be private.





View the online memorial for Donna L. Harrington

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Herald on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Casper Funeral & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Casper Funeral & Cremation Services
187 Dorchester Street
Boston, MA 02127-2846
(617) 269-1930
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Casper Funeral & Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved