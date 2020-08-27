Harrington (ORDWAY) "Nana Donna", of South Boston, August 24, 2020. Predeceased by beloved husband Edward J. Harrington. Devoted mother of Edward J. "Jack" Ordway, his wife Mary of Quincy, Joey D. Ordway, his wife Tess of Braintree, Justin M. Harrington and his wife Heather of Weymouth. Loving grandmother of Jack Jr, Emma, Ella, Jack "Bubba" and Mary Ordway and also Ava Harrington. Also survived by Sister Flora, loving siblings, Aunts Nellie and Mary, nieces, nephews, relatives and many great friends. Visiting Hours at The Casper Funeral Home, 187 Dorchester Street, South Boston Friday Aug 28 from 4-8 P.M. Interment services will be private.