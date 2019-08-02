|
lifelong resident of Revere, unexpectedly, July 31, 2019 at age 63. Beloved wife of James "Jim" J. Aufiero, Sr., with whom she shared 38 years of marriage. Devoted mother of James J. Aufiero, Jr. and his wife Maria of Beverly, Alisha L. Aufiero and her fiancé Francis Dagle of Ayer. Dear sister of James Howard, Sr. and his wife Sandra of ME. Also lovingly survived by 1 grandson, Joseph R. Aufiero. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Donna-Lee's visiting hours in the Carafa Family Funeral Home, 389 Washington Ave., CHELSEA, on Sunday, August 4 from 2:00 - 6:00 P.M. Her funeral will be conducted in the Funeral Home on Monday at 10:00 A.M. Interment at Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett. Late cafeteria worker, dedicating 19 years to Revere Public Schools. Late driver for Mystic Service Center in Medford, where she also worked part time for 15 years.
Published in Boston Herald on Aug. 2, 2019