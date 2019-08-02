Boston Herald Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carafa Family Funeral Home, Inc. - Chelsea
389 Washington Avenue
Chelsea, MA 02150
617-884-4188
For more information about
Donna-Lee Aufiero
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Carafa Family Funeral Home, Inc. - Chelsea
389 Washington Avenue
Chelsea, MA 02150
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Carafa Family Funeral Home, Inc. - Chelsea
389 Washington Avenue
Chelsea, MA 02150
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna-Lee Aufiero
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna-Lee (Howard) Aufiero

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna-Lee (Howard) Aufiero Notice
lifelong resident of Revere, unexpectedly, July 31, 2019 at age 63. Beloved wife of James "Jim" J. Aufiero, Sr., with whom she shared 38 years of marriage. Devoted mother of James J. Aufiero, Jr. and his wife Maria of Beverly, Alisha L. Aufiero and her fiancé Francis Dagle of Ayer. Dear sister of James Howard, Sr. and his wife Sandra of ME. Also lovingly survived by 1 grandson, Joseph R. Aufiero. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Donna-Lee's visiting hours in the Carafa Family Funeral Home, 389 Washington Ave., CHELSEA, on Sunday, August 4 from 2:00 - 6:00 P.M. Her funeral will be conducted in the Funeral Home on Monday at 10:00 A.M. Interment at Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett. Late cafeteria worker, dedicating 19 years to Revere Public Schools. Late driver for Mystic Service Center in Medford, where she also worked part time for 15 years.



View the online memorial for Donna-Lee (Howard) AUFIERO
Published in Boston Herald on Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna-Lee's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now