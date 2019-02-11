|
Holt Donna Marie (Dugan) of South Boston February 8, 2019. Beloved wife of Lawrence C. Holt (Ret. BFD). Devoted mother of Tracy Holt of West Roxbury, Christopher Holt and his wife Sarah of Dorchester. Loving daughter of William and Maureen(Driscoll) Dugan of Alton, NH. Grandmother of Halle, Noah and Colin Holt. Sister of William “Gino” Dugan and his wife Gina, Michael Dugan and his wife Kathy, Debi Guelli and her husband Robert. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Visitation in the O’Brien Funeral Home 146 Dorchester Street SOUTH BOSTON on Wednesday Feb. 13th from 4-7pm. Funeral Mass in St. Brigid Church 841 East Broadway South Boston on Thursday Feb. 14th at 11am. Interment Private. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Donna Marie may be made to St. Brigid Church 841 East Broadway South Boston, MA 02127
Published in Boston Herald from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2019