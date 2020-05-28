No amount of words could ever express my sincere condolences to Donna's family, many friends and colleagues. She was loved. Deeply. By so many people. Her loss stuns me, but our faith sustains all of us during this difficult time as we try to imagine a world without her. What a life she lived...and lived it well. I only wish it were longer. Donna, heaven has gained an angel, and I know you will continue to do great works. My heartfelt prayers to everyone who is grieving this profound loss, but especially to Donna's mother, sisters, brothers, nieces and nephews...may the loving arms of God wrap around you and sustain you in the days ahead. Donna, Rest In Peace.

Maria Ober