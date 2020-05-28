Donna M. Morrissey
Age 51, of Newton and Brewster, MA., beloved daughter, sister, aunt, godmother, friend and humanitarian passed away on May 22, 2020.

A graduate of Newton North High School and Boston College, Ms. Morrissey was a well-respected and loved public figure throughout Boston and the nation.

Her introduction to media relations and civic engagement began while attending Boston College, where she played flute for four years with the Boston College Band. In her junior year, she traveled with the band when the BC football team played in Dublin, Ireland in 1988. It was there where she made her first appearance on national Irish television and met then-Ambassador, and Morrissey family friend, Margaret Heckler.

Most recently, she championed for the American Red Cross for past 17 years, as Director of National Partnerships. During her tenure there she deployed to over 10 disasters and led efforts to bring relief, aid and comfort amid profound suffering.

She began her Red Cross career in New England, but her work crossed all borders. Known as a passionate, kind, and talented humanitarian who worked daily to encourage the need for lifesaving blood donations while also deploying to numerous large-scale disasters and mass casualty events. Some of those responses included the Boston Marathon bombing, the Sandy Hook tragedy, Superstorm Sandy, Hurricanes Harvey and Irma, and the Pulse Nightclub shooting.

Ms. Morrissey never hesitated to do whatever she could to help those in need during their most devastating moments, whether that was a hand to hold or rolling up her sleeves and helping volunteers with tasks at the site. There was no job too big, nor too small, and she could seamlessly move from digging dirt to addressing the media behind a podium with a moment's notice.

Prior to the American Red Cross, Ms. Morrissey, held the position of spokeswoman for the Boston Archdiocese during the clergy sex abuse scandal that swiftly dominated the news after her arrival in 2002. A harrowing experience, it was this time, while also caring for an ailing beloved aunt, that truly shone a light on the tenacity and professionalism of her spirit. She endured the utmost of pressure and remained empathetic to the community, victims and their families, sustained by her abiding faith and loving family.

Beginning her career in television as an assignment editor at both WCVB Channel 5 and WBZ Channel 4, Ms. Morrissey learned the intricacies of the news world 24/7 and the networks within the city of Boston in which to get things done. This served her well as she moved on to Regan Communications to take on large accounts working her way up to the senior vice president position with such accounts as Biogen and State Street.

In addition to an accomplished professional life, Ms. Morrissey, the 2017 recipient of the Laboure Caregivers Award, was also active with the Boston College Women's Network as a speaker and mentor; the Boston Public Relations Society; and as a board member of the Central Cooperative Bank. She often was a guest speaker at numerous colleges throughout Boston communications classes, and taught at Suffolk University and Boston University for a semester.

While expressing her faith, humor, and love of storytelling with loved ones, in her down time she enjoyed fine wine, delicacies, and spending time with her beloved dog Sebastian on Cape Cod. Family was always a priority – especially her beloved twin sisters, Caitlin and Johanna, with whom she took special pride in. Her dad, William P. Morrissey, who passed away just six months ago, was her biggest cheerleader and support system.

Ms. Morrisey is pre-deceased by her father, the late William P. Morrissey and leaves behind her mother Donna (Cosgrove) Morrissey, and three sisters, Caitlin and Johanna of Brookline; Meghan of Brighton; three brothers, William Jr. of La Jolla, CA., Francis of Milton, and John of Hingham; two nephews; and four nieces. Donna also leaves several close cousins, many friends, a network of connections, colleagues and communities that will forever remember her kindness and empathy when they needed it most. She had the unique ability to make instant deep connections with people – she came in as a stranger and remained their cherished friend.

Due to the current pandemic protocols for large gatherings, the funeral Mass will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations in Donna's memory to the American Red Cross Coronavirus Fund, or mail to: American Red Cross, P.O. Box 37839, Boone, IA 50037-0839, by phone: 1-800-435-7669. For guest book please visit www.lehmanreen.com



View the online memorial for Donna M. Morrissey

Published in Boston Herald on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 27, 2020
Donna was one of those radiant rare gems. We shared in the Red Cross mission to do good, respect, and care for others. I am one of many, many people across the U.S. if not around the world, who are so very sorry for the tragic loss of this vibrant woman.
Rita
Rita Rich
May 27, 2020
Such a sad loss. She was so vibrant and kind. Our Lord takes the good ones young!
Patty Greene
May 27, 2020
Timothy Duggan
May 27, 2020
My heartfelt condolences to Donnas Mom, brothers & sisters, nieces & nephews. The world is a duller place upon losing this extraordinary Woman. Donna will be missed by all who had the good fortune to know her. Rest In Peace.
Timothy Duggan
Friend
May 27, 2020
What a tremendous loss! I had the good fortune to meet this warm, compassionate, gregarious woman through my friend George Regan and again at several events.
I will forever remember the impression she made on me.
May she enjoy the everlasting beauty of heaven!
Donna DePrisco
Donna DePrisco
May 27, 2020
Donna was loved by her Red Cross family. ❤
May 27, 2020
No amount of words could ever express my sincere condolences to Donna's family, many friends and colleagues. She was loved. Deeply. By so many people. Her loss stuns me, but our faith sustains all of us during this difficult time as we try to imagine a world without her. What a life she lived...and lived it well. I only wish it were longer. Donna, heaven has gained an angel, and I know you will continue to do great works. My heartfelt prayers to everyone who is grieving this profound loss, but especially to Donna's mother, sisters, brothers, nieces and nephews...may the loving arms of God wrap around you and sustain you in the days ahead. Donna, Rest In Peace.
Maria Ober
May 27, 2020
Very Sorry to get the news of Donna and her dad William's passing. My grandfather Andrew Thomas Morrissey died of the 1918 Flu Epidemic at age 29 leaving my father, a sister and brother all too young to remember their dad. We are somehow related but i am not sure exactly how. I regret not ever meeting Donna but admired her greatly as did my family. My prayers are with your entire family.
Michael Morrissey
May 26, 2020
I knew Donna from my days in TV news. I wish we had kept in touch after our career paths diverged. She was just one of those rare people who made you smile inwardly whenever you thought of her, or saw her face. Rest with the Lord, Donna. You accomplished so much in your brief life.
Liesa Healy-Miller
May 26, 2020
Donna was a wonderful person and someone I was proud to call a friend. She was an extremely caring and helpful person, but more importantly she was cheerful, fun, and someone I will greatly miss. Rest in peace my friend.
Spenser
Friend
May 26, 2020
In loving memory of an amazing woman. Donna never hesitated to share her friendship and knowledge with those around her and none who met her regardless of how brief the meeting will ever forget her. Im always cherish knowing Donna and am proud to have called her a friend and co-worker.
Dianna
Coworker
May 26, 2020
I continued to pray for her recovery, Cathedral Parish Member and was grateful for being a part of our Parish during the difficult time in our parish. Eternal Rest to her and I pray for healing to her family and friends.

I know she will be missed At the Red Cross.

May the Lord Bless her family. She and family will be remembered in my Daily Rosary.
Sharon Dias
May 26, 2020
An inspiring individual who exemplified the spirit of humanitarianism. We did great work together throughout my Red Cross tenure and had great fun doing it. It was an honor to call her my friend.
May 26, 2020
Sharing in your sorrow and offering heartfelt sympathy and prayers.
Maureen and Richard Santoro
May 26, 2020
My deepest sympathy to all of Donna's many loved ones. I hope that your heartaches of sudden emptiness will soon find comfort in the memory of Donna's love and in the pride she brought to her family by exhibiting consistent class, courage and character in her difficult high-profile, public responsibilities.
Please be assured of prayers for Donna's Heavenly peace and for your strength in all the coming days.
Paul Kirk
May 26, 2020
Donna was such a kind beautiful soul. Loved my little talks with her❤ Always had a bright smile. She will be missed ❤❤❤
Rachel
Friend
