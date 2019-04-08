|
of South Boston April 5, 2019. Devoted mother of Jason Allen of Dedham, Michael Coakley and Corinne Nee of South Boston, Caitlin Coakley and Jeff Fitzpatrick, and John Coakley all of Boston. Loving grandmother of Jason, Ella, Elivia, Mya and Michael. Sister of Elaine Malone, Paul McKinnon and his wife Patti all of South Boston, Robert McKinnon of Brockton and the late David McKinnon. Daughter of the late David and Elizabeth (Wigley) McKinnon. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation in the O’Brien Funeral Home 146 Dorchester St. SOUTH BOSTON Tuesday April 9th from 4-8 pm. Funeral Mass in St. Brigid Church 841 East Broadway South Boston on Wednesday April 10th at 10am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Late member of Local 26 Hospitality Industries. http://www.lastingmemories.com/donna-marie-coakley-mckinnon
Published in Boston Herald from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2019