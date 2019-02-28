Boston Herald Notices
Solimine Funeral Homes
426 Broadway
Lynn, MA 01904
(781) 595-1492
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Solimine Funeral Homes
426 Broadway
Lynn, MA 01904
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Solimine Funeral Homes
426 Broadway
Lynn, MA 01904
Dorene P. (LeDuc) Anderson

Dorene P. (LeDuc) Anderson Notice
age 47, of Lynn, died on Monday, February 25, 2019 at North Shore Medical Center, Salem Hospital following a brief illness. She was the beloved wife of Joseph M. Anderson, the loving mother of Michael and Mary Anderson and daughter of Mary Lou (MacGregor) LeDuc of Myrtle Beach, SC and the late Rene LeDuc. Also survived by her brothers Daniel LeDuc and his wife Michele of Myrtle Beach, SC and David LeDuc and his wife Lauren of Washington D.C.; her mother-in-law and father-in-law Paula and Michael Anderson of Lynn; her sisters-in-law, Laura and Sarah Anderson and Jessica Swanciger and her many nieces, nephews cousins and close family and friends. In addition to her father Rene, Dorene was predeceased by her sister Debra LeDuc. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 in the SOLIMINE FUNERAL HOME, 426 Broadway (Rt. 129), Lynn at 1p.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Visiting hours will be held on Saturday from 10a.m.-1p.m., prior to the Service. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dorene’s memory may be made to St. Pius V School, Development Fund, 28 Bowler St., Lynn, MA 01904. Directions and online guestbook at www.solimine.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/dorene-p-leduc-anderson
Published in Boston Herald on Feb. 28, 2019
