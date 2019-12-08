Boston Herald Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
(781) 272-0050
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
9:00 AM
Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Malachy Church
99 Bedford St.
Burlington, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Doherty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris K. Doherty

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris K. Doherty Notice
of Burlington, formerly of Arlington, sunset peacefully on Dec. 5, 2019 surrounded by her loved ones. Beloved wife of the late James R. Doherty. Loving mother of Kathleen M. Doherty of Burlington and Kevin M. Doherty & his wife Suzie of Billerica. Devoted & Proud grandmother"Nonni" of Gavin Daniel Doherty & Ronan James Doherty. Sister of Diane McSweeney of Tewksbury, Mary Paris of Marietta, GA and Donald Collins of Lynn. Doris is also survived by many nieces, nephews and god-children. Doris's family would like to acknowledge and thank Gayle Green for the care and support of our mother. Visiting hours will be held at the Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (Exit 34 off Rt. 128/95 Woburn side) on Monday, Dec. 9 from 4-8 p.m. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Tuesday, Dec. 10 at 9 a.m. Followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Malachy Church, 99 Bedford St., Burlington at 10 a.m. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Doris's name may be made to Operation Smile, 3641 Faculty Blvd. Virginia Beach, VA 23453 www.operationsmile.org. For directions, obituary & online guestbook see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net&www.saint-malachy.org.



View the online memorial for Doris K." Kate", (Collins) Doherty
Published in Boston Herald on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doris's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -