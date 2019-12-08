|
|
of Burlington, formerly of Arlington, sunset peacefully on Dec. 5, 2019 surrounded by her loved ones. Beloved wife of the late James R. Doherty. Loving mother of Kathleen M. Doherty of Burlington and Kevin M. Doherty & his wife Suzie of Billerica. Devoted & Proud grandmother"Nonni" of Gavin Daniel Doherty & Ronan James Doherty. Sister of Diane McSweeney of Tewksbury, Mary Paris of Marietta, GA and Donald Collins of Lynn. Doris is also survived by many nieces, nephews and god-children. Doris's family would like to acknowledge and thank Gayle Green for the care and support of our mother. Visiting hours will be held at the Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (Exit 34 off Rt. 128/95 Woburn side) on Monday, Dec. 9 from 4-8 p.m. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Tuesday, Dec. 10 at 9 a.m. Followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Malachy Church, 99 Bedford St., Burlington at 10 a.m. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Doris's name may be made to Operation Smile, 3641 Faculty Blvd. Virginia Beach, VA 23453 www.operationsmile.org. For directions, obituary & online guestbook see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net&www.saint-malachy.org.
View the online memorial for Doris K." Kate", (Collins) Doherty
Published in Boston Herald on Dec. 8, 2019