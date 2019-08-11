Boston Herald Notices
Farmer & Dee Funeral Home Inc
16 Lee St
Tewksbury, MA 01876
(978) 851-7411
Calling hours
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
8:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Farmer & Dee Funeral Home
16 Lee St.
Tewksbury, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
11:30 AM
St. William's Church
1351 Main St., Rte. 38
Tewksbury, MA
View Map
Doris L. (DeBay) Olson


1927 - 2019
Doris L. (DeBay) Olson Notice
age 92, of Tewksbury, formerly of Somerville, passed away in Tewksbury on August 6, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Maurice J. Olson. Daughter of the late John H. and Margaret (Hunzelman) DeBay. Mother of Dee Wallace, Nancy Ardagna, Joseph Olson, Jerome Olson, Frank Olson, and John Olson. She leaves numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Doris was the sister of the late Mildred Daigle, Theresa Feno, Helen Echoff, Edward DeBay, and Clarence DeBay.

Calling hours are Monday, Aug, 12 from 8-11 a.m. at the Farmer & Dee Funeral Home, 16 Lee St., Tewksbury, followed by her Funeral Mass at 11:30 a.m. at St. William's Church, 1351 Main St., Rte. 38, Tewksbury. At Doris's request, donations in her memory may be made to the , 3 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701.



Published in Boston Herald on Aug. 11, 2019
