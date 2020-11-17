Dorothea "Dot" (MacDonald), 97, of Cambridge passed away peacefully on November 14th 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born on January 27th, 1923 in Cambridge MA to the late John and Mary MacDonald.Before retiring Dot spent many years as a case worker for the City of Cambridge elder services. She was an active member of the North Cambridge Senior Center and enjoyed many exciting excursions and playing Whist on Friday afternoons with the NCSC Community.Dot was preceded in death by her devoted husband Harry (Andrew) Johnston, her son Kevin (Thomas) O'Neill, brother William MacDonald and her sisters Gertrude Walsh, Marie Stacy and Eleanor Carney. Dot is survived by her beloved sister Claire Blaisdell of Milford MA; her loving children Kathleen "Kathy" Pence of Indiana, Leonard "Chuck" Johnston of Cambridge, Deborah "Debbie" Delaney and husband John of Natick, and daughter-in-law Carol O'Neill of Brockton. Dot was a devoted grandmother to Christine, Amy, Sean, Shannon, Paul, Melissa and Katlyn; a cherished great-grandmother to her 10 great grandchildren; and an adored aunt to her many nieces and nephews.Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation at the Keefe Funeral Home on Wednesday November 18th from 4-7 PM. All attendees are required to wear face coverings, practice social distancing, and pay their respects and kindly exit the funeral home. Due to COVID restrictions a private funeral mass and burial will be held on Thursday November 19th.For directions or to send a condolence, visit