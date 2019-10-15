Boston Herald Notices
|
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
(781) 396-9200
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
9:00 AM
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
118 High St.
Medford, MA
View Map
Resources
of Medford, October 12. Beloved wife of the late Arthur W. McKenzie. Devoted mother of Deborah A. Maloney and her husband Thomas of Medford, Nancy M. Aurilio and her husband Jack of Billerica, Arthur W. McKenzie and his wife Gail of Malden, David T. McKenzie and his wife Sarah of Freemont, NH., and the late Wayne R. McKenzie. Adored grandmother of 12 and great-grandmother of 13. Dear sister of Robert Bradley of Medford, Joseph Bradley of Medford, Donna Wingate of Medford, Daniel Bradley of Woburn and the late Bernie Bradley, Charles Bradley and Elizabeth Sousa. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Dello Russo Funeral Home 306 Main St., MEDFORD, Thursday, October 17, at 9AM, followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Joseph Church 118 High St. Medford, at 10AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting hours Wednesday from 4-8PM. Services will conclude with burial in Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. Contributions in her memory can be made to the of Massachusetts and Rhode Island 133 Federal St. 2nd Floor, Boston, MA. 02110. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.dellorusso.net.

Published in Boston Herald on Oct. 15, 2019
