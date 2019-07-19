Boston Herald Notices
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
(617) 625-4320
Dorothy Sullivan
Calling hours
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary-St. Catherine of Siena Church
Charlestown, MA
1933 - 2019
Dorothy A. (Dowd) Sullivan Notice
Of Medford formerly of Charlestown July 17, 2019. Beloved wife of Eugene "Sully" Sullivan. Loving mother of Patrick Sullivan of Lowell, Dolly Barry and her husband Tom of Medford, Thomas "Sully" Sullivan of Somerville, Eddie Sullivan of Medford, Eugene "EJ" Sullivan and his wife Joline of Maine, Maise Sullivan of Somerville, Maureen Sullivan of Medford and Kathleen McDonald and her husband Michael of Somerville. Sister of Kathleen Malone of Reading, the late Steven Dowd, Mary McInerney, Frank Dowd, Jack Dowd and Eileen Corcoran. Also survived by 10 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Funeral procession from the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.) Somerville Monday morning at 10:00, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Mary-St. Catherine of Siena Church, Charlestown at 11:00. Relatives and friends invited. Calling hours Sunday 3-7. Interment Puritan Lawn Cemetery, Peabody. For more information please visit dohertyfuneralservice.com.





Published in Boston Herald on July 19, 2019
