of Braintree, originally from Dorchester, passed away peacefully on July 20, 2019, at the age of 88. Born in Boston, Dotty graduated from Roxbury Memorial High School. She was a retired administrative assistant for Verizon. Dorothy thoroughly enjoyed Bingo, trips to AC, Foxwood and the track but it was her family that was her greatest pleasure. Dotty was extremely loyal and once a friend, you were her friend for life. She never forgot where she came from and always took care of her own. A devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother and friend, Dorothy will be greatly missed by all who were blessed to have known her. Dorothy was the wife of the late Charles C. Burr. Loving mother of Pamela Urbon and her partner Ken Erickson of Weymouth, Paula Burr of Quincy, Charlene Norris and her husband John of Weymouth, Mark Burr and his wife Eileen of Weymouth, Nancy Carver and her husband Matthew of Braintree, Christopher Burr of Quincy and the late Stephen Burr and Keith Burr. Daughter of the late Joseph and Teresa (York) Shiner. Devoted sister of Joseph Shiner of Braintree, Teresa Shiner of So. Boston, Mary Jane Carney of Dorchester, Evelyn Creedon of W. Roxbury, Joy Nazarian of NY, Jacqueline Bardasz of Brockton and the late Anna May Shiner, Raymond Shiner and Marilyn Ruma. Beloved "Nanny" to Eric, Jonathan, Mark, Sean, Kelsey, Brian, Rachel and Lily. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Wednesday 4:00 – 8:00 PM in the Cartwright-Venuti Funeral Home, 845 Washington St., Braintree. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, July 24th at 12:00 PM in St. Francis of Assisi Church, Braintree. Burial will follow in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Wreaths Across America, PO Box 249, Columbia Falls, ME 04623. For directions or to leave a sympathy message for the family, visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in Boston Herald on July 23, 2019