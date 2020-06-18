Age 75 of South Boston, MA. Passed away peacefully on June 15, 2020 at Tufts Medical Center After a long illness.Dottie was born on October 6, 1944 to James Gentile and Margaret Gentile "Gallo". She is survived by her son David Gentile and his wife Annmarie Gentile (Foster) of Weymouth, MA. Her sister Janet Gentile of South Boston, MA and many cousins and friends.A 1962 graduate of South Boston High School and lifelong resident.Dottie Enjoyed walking and it was during her daily walks that she became a familiar face in the South Boston Community, as she stopped to talk and visit with countless neighbors and friends. It was with her friends and family she found her greatest happiness.Dottie was a loving mother, sister and friend. Her smile, kindness and concern for others will be forever missed.A memorial Mass will be held at a later date.