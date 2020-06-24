Dorothy J. "Dottie" (Barry) Higgins
1941 - 2020
of Somerville, June 20, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Charles F. Higgins, III. Devoted mother of Michael Higgins of Malden, Debbie Fess and her husband Donald of Townsend, Scott Higgins of Somerville, Donna Dodge of Townsend, Sharon Grant and her husband Sean of Revere and the late Charles "Buddy" Higgins. Cherished grandmother of many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Best friend of Franny Bustin of Sterling. Funeral Procession from the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.) Somerville on Friday morning, June 26 th, at 9:30AM followed by a graveside service at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett at 11:00AM. Relatives and friends invited to attend. Calling Hours Thursday, June 25 th, 4:00PM – 7:00PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dottie's name can be made to the National Kidney Foundation at www.kidney.org. For more information please visit www.dohertyfuneralservice.com.



Published in Boston Herald on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
JUN
26
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Woodlawn Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc - Somerville
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
(617) 625-4320
June 23, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Catherine Clark
Friend
June 23, 2020
Sharon - Paul and I send our deepest condolences. You are in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
Tara Capriotti
Friend
