of Somerville, June 20, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Charles F. Higgins, III. Devoted mother of Michael Higgins of Malden, Debbie Fess and her husband Donald of Townsend, Scott Higgins of Somerville, Donna Dodge of Townsend, Sharon Grant and her husband Sean of Revere and the late Charles "Buddy" Higgins. Cherished grandmother of many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Best friend of Franny Bustin of Sterling. Funeral Procession from the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.) Somerville on Friday morning, June 26 th, at 9:30AM followed by a graveside service at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett at 11:00AM. Relatives and friends invited to attend. Calling Hours Thursday, June 25 th, 4:00PM – 7:00PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dottie's name can be made to the National Kidney Foundation at www.kidney.org. For more information please visit www.dohertyfuneralservice.com.
View the online memorial for Dorothy J. "Dottie" (Barry) HIGGINS
Published in Boston Herald on Jun. 24, 2020.