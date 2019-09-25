|
of Hyde Park, Sept 22nd. Wife of the late Nickolas Kayes. Loving mother of George & his wife Marie Kayes of Weymouth, Nickolas & his wife Virginia of FL, Rhonda Coyle of VA & Lauren Sarno of Plymouth. Sister of Karen Brickhouse, Debra Sawdy & the late Beverly DeBeck & Robert Carey. Loving grandmother of Nicole & Jody Bravo, Noelle Koker, Kaitlin Arno, Ashlee & Kerri Ryan & Nickolas Kayes lll. Also survived by twelve loving great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral from the Mann & Rodgers Funeral Home, 44 Perkins St, JAMAICA PLAIN on Friday at 11 am. Visiting Hours are Thursday from 4-7pm. Relatives and friends invited. Interment St Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury. Late waitress at The Top of the Hub Restaurant for 25 years & Raffael's Function Services. Donations may be made in Dorothy's name to the Sherrill House Activities Fund, 135 So. Huntington Ave, Jamaica Plain, MA 02130
Published in Boston Herald on Sept. 25, 2019