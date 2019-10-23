Boston Herald Notices
Breslin Funeral Home
610 Pleasant Street
Malden, MA 02148
(781) 324-0486
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Breslin Funeral Home
610 Pleasant Street
Malden, MA 02148
Funeral
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
9:00 AM
Breslin Funeral Home
610 Pleasant Street
Malden, MA 02148
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
600 Pleasant St.
Malden, MA
of Medford, formerly of Somerville, Oct. 19th. Beloved wife of the late Thomas J. McCann. Mother of Thomas J. McCann, BFD and his late wife Gail of Boston, Dody McCann of Andover, James T. McCann of Medford and the late Daniel and Timothy McCann. Grandmother of David, Karen and Christopher. Great grandmother of Thomas J. "TJ", Ryan and Tyler. Great-great-grandmother of Thomas J. Jr. Sister of the late Mary LeBlanc, Lillian Barnes and David Southwick. Relatives & friends are invited to attend her funeral from the Breslin Funeral Home, 610 Pleasant St., Malden on Friday Oct. 25th at 9 AM followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated at Immaculate Conception Church, 600 Pleasant St., Malden at 10 AM. Services will conclude with interment in Holy Cross Cemetery in Malden. Visiting hours will be held at the funeral home on Thursday Oct. 24th from 4-8 PM.



Published in Boston Herald on Oct. 23, 2019
