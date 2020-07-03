formerly of Canton and Hyde Park, MA. June 26, 2020. Born 1931 in Hyde Park, MA to Louis and Rose Blouin. Predeceased by her husband Salvatore (Sam) Trementozzi and siblings Edwin Blouin and Irene Boncek. Dot was an avid Red Sox fan, lover of Bingo, Foxwoods and all things Elvis. Dot's generous heart was evident to all who met her. She took great pleasure in her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a woman of strong Catholic faith which she held fast to throughout all of the hardships life tossed her way. She faced her trials with grace, remaining stoic and fiercely independent through them all. She will be missed by many. Dot is survived by her loving children, Donna Gallagher (Rick) Purceville, VA, Deborah Simmons (Jeff) Sunset Beach, NC, Dottie Applei (Bill) Dighton, MA and Jackie LaNeve (Tim) Franklin, MA. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild. Visiting hours will be Tuesday, July 7th from 9:00-10:30 am at the Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home located at 22 Oak St., Hyde Park, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Anne's Church, Readville at 11:00, and burial at St Michael's Cemetery, Boston. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Lower Cape Fear-Hospice 1414 Physicians Drive Wilmington, NC 28401 or The American Foundation for the Blind.
