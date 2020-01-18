|
of Woburn, Jan. 16. Age 99. Wife of the late Ermino J. Barrucci. Mother of Richard Barrucci of Woburn, and Peter Barrucci and his wife Mary Ann of Seminole, FL. Grandmother of Lisa Cummings, Richard Barrucci, Jr., Joseph Barrucci, Jessica Ellis, and Regan Barrucci, Also survived by 8 great-grandchildren. Sister of Lorraine Gustafson of Ft. Myers, FL, Jean Foley of Burlington, and the late Arnold Nelson. Visiting hours will be at the Graham Funeral Home, 3 Arlington Rd., (Cor. of Pleasant St.) Woburn on Monday, Jan. 20 from 4-8 pm. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, Jan, 21 at 10:00 am, followed by burial at the Calvary Cemetery in Winchester. Obituary at www.grahamfuneral.com
Published in Boston Herald on Jan. 18, 2020