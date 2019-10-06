|
of South Boston October 2, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Raymond Pickup. Loving mother of Kathleen Reeve & her husband Terrance of South Boston, Patrick Pickup & his wife Joanne of Marshfield, Michael Pickup & his companion Jean, Edward Pickup & his fiancée Siobhan, Dolly Pickup of South Boston, Roberta Porcello & her husband Steve of Marshfield, and the late Raymond J. Pickup and Joseph Pickup. Sister of Mary Welsh, Anne Mascal, Ruth Barbiere, Theresa Mascal and the late Louise Yarger and Bobby Mascal. Also survived by 18 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Visiting hours in the O'Brien Funeral Home, 146 Dorchester Street, South Boston, on Sunday October 6th from 3-8 PM. Funeral Mass in St. Brigid Church 841 East Broadway, South Boston, on Monday at 10:00AM. Interment at New Calvary Cemetery, Mattapan. Relatives and friends are invited to attend all services.
Published in Boston Herald on Oct. 6, 2019