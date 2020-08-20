1/
Dorothy R. (Barry) Shea
1925 - 2020
Shea Of South Boston passed away on August 16, 2020. Devoted wife for 52 years of the late John M. Shea. Beloved mother of Dorothy Anzalone, Mary Corsaro and her husband Donald Neff and the late John F. "Jack" Shea. Loving grandmother of Anthony N. Anzalone, Nicholas Corsaro and his wife Nila, Kristine Corsaro and the late Michael Anzalone. Mother-in-law of Eileen Shea. Dorothy was born on January 28, 1925 at 266 Athens Street South Boston, the youngest of eight children to Jack and Nellie (Mahoney) Barry. She was predeceased by her seven siblings, Raymond Holway, Katherine Boily, Elizabeth Wuschke, John Barry, Charles Barry, Mary Hogan and Florence Kelley. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and their families. Dorothy was laid to rest in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester. Arrangements by O'Brien Funeral Home South Boston



Published in Boston Herald on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
O'Brien Funeral Home
146 Dorchester Street
South Boston, MA 02127
(617) 269-1600
