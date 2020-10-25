Of Chelsea, on October 17th. Beloved wife of 67 years to the late Harold P. "Ham" Hamilton. Devoted mother of Linda Lee Hamilton of Holiday FL, Timothy Hamilton of New Port Richie FL. Nancy Gill and Her husband Jack of Kissimmee FL, Cheryl Odenweller and her husband Michael of Stoughton and the late John Hamilton. Dear sister of Eugene Soper of Gloucester, Evelyn Glidden of NC, Carolyn Monroe of Gloucester, Douglas Soper of Groveland, Dennis Soper of Beverly and the late Ralph, Carlton and Donald Soper. Also survived by 16 grandchildren and Several great and great-great grandchildren. Visiting hours will be held from the Welsh Funeral Home, 718 Broadway, Chelsea on Monday October 26th from 4 - 7 P.M. Relatives and friends are most kindly invited to attend. All attendees are required to wear face coverings, practice social distancing when greeting the family, pay their respects and exit the funeral home to allow other guests to enter. Funeral services will be conducted in the Welsh Funeral Home, 718 Broadway, CHELSEA on Tuesday October 27th at 10:00 A.M. Services will conclude with Interment at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. We encourage family and friends who wish, to offer condolences at this time by means of the online guest book or to send a personalized sympathy card visit;