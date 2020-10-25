1/
Dorothy W. (Soper) Hamilton
1927 - 2020
Of Chelsea, on October 17th. Beloved wife of 67 years to the late Harold P. "Ham" Hamilton. Devoted mother of Linda Lee Hamilton of Holiday FL, Timothy Hamilton of New Port Richie FL. Nancy Gill and Her husband Jack of Kissimmee FL, Cheryl Odenweller and her husband Michael of Stoughton and the late John Hamilton. Dear sister of Eugene Soper of Gloucester, Evelyn Glidden of NC, Carolyn Monroe of Gloucester, Douglas Soper of Groveland, Dennis Soper of Beverly and the late Ralph, Carlton and Donald Soper. Also survived by 16 grandchildren and Several great and great-great grandchildren. Visiting hours will be held from the Welsh Funeral Home, 718 Broadway, Chelsea on Monday October 26th from 4 - 7 P.M. Relatives and friends are most kindly invited to attend. All attendees are required to wear face coverings, practice social distancing when greeting the family, pay their respects and exit the funeral home to allow other guests to enter. Funeral services will be conducted in the Welsh Funeral Home, 718 Broadway, CHELSEA on Tuesday October 27th at 10:00 A.M. Services will conclude with Interment at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. We encourage family and friends who wish, to offer condolences at this time by means of the online guest book or to send a personalized sympathy card visit;

Published in Boston Herald on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Frank A. Welsh & Sons Funeral Home - Chelsea
OCT
27
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Frank A. Welsh & Sons Funeral Home - Chelsea
Memories & Condolences
October 23, 2020
The nicest women in our neighborhood and so good to all of us kids. May you Rest In Peace with HAM.
Jennie Klosiewicz
Neighbor
October 23, 2020
Sorry for you loss
Anthony Hall + family
Friend
October 23, 2020
Nancy, Cheryl and family I was very sorry to read about your mom's passing - "Mrs. Hamilton" :) Whenever I am back in Chelsea and drive through old neighborhood I always have good memories of your mom and dad as I pass "the Hamilton's" on Webster Ave.. May she rest in peace.
Joe Perisie
Neighbor
October 23, 2020
Nancy and all of the Hamilton Family, we are so very sorry to hear of Dottie's passing. Sending thoughts and prayers to the whole family at this difficult time. Terri, Tom Perrotta and Family.
Terri Perrotta
Friend
October 22, 2020
Tim...Deepest sympathy at your Mom's passing...remembering the happy days around Bloomingdale and Eden Sts. and Carter Park...may she rest peacefully.
Frank (Skip) Welsh
Friend
