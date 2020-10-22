1/
Dozzie Walker
1953 - 2020
66, of Dorchester and Lynn, MA, died unexpectedly on Sunday, October 18, 2020. Dozzie was born November 18, 1953 in Boston, MA. He is survived by his wife, his brother, his sister, 7 children and 11 grandchildren. Visitation will be held at Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Ave, EAST MILTON SQUARE on Saturday, October 24, from 9:30 – 10:30 AM. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the funeral service and interment will be private. For online guestbook, please visit www.dolanfuneral.com



Published in Boston Herald on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Dolan Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Dolan Funeral Home
460 Granite Avenue
Milton, MA 02186
(617) 698-6264
