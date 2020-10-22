66, of Dorchester and Lynn, MA, died unexpectedly on Sunday, October 18, 2020. Dozzie was born November 18, 1953 in Boston, MA. He is survived by his wife, his brother, his sister, 7 children and 11 grandchildren. Visitation will be held at Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Ave, EAST MILTON SQUARE on Saturday, October 24, from 9:30 – 10:30 AM. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the funeral service and interment will be private. For online guestbook, please visit www.dolanfuneral.com View the online memorial for Dozzie WALKER