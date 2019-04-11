Boston Herald Notices
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
(781) 396-9200
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
9:00 AM
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
118 High St
Medford, MA
Earle F. "Buddy" Davis Jr.

Earle F. "Buddy" Davis Jr. Notice
of Medford, formerly of Charlestown, April 10. Beloved husband of Marion (Huygens) Davis. Loving father of Earle S. Davis and his wife Deborah of Burlington, John F. Davis and his partner Cheryl of Lynn, and William J. Davis and his wife Jill of Wenham. Devoted grandfather of Nicole, Danny, Kristen, Brittney, Mark, Christian and Bailey. Loving great grandfather of Christopher. Dear brother of Robert Davis of Stoneham and his late wife Patricia, Annette Kavanagh of Charlestown and her late husband Edward, Lynn Addison of Peabody and her late husband Jack, and Kathryn Davis. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD Tuesday, April 16 at 9 AM followed by a funeral mass celebrated in St. Joseph Church, 118 High St., Medford, at 10 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting hours Monday 4 - 8 PM. Services will conclude with burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. To leave a message of condolence please visit www.dellorusso.net. Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes Medford-Woburn-Wilmington http://www.lastingmemories.com/earle-f-buddy-jr-davis
Published in Boston Herald on Apr. 11, 2019
