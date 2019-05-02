|
|
, 62 of Boston, April 28, 2019. Loving mother of Tonedji Jackson and Sereta Givens of Boston. Beloved sister of Doris Williams and Jimmie Givens of FL. Dear grandmother of Aniyah Givens and Kemani Jackson, extended family and dear friends. Visitation on Saturday 10AM at Resurrection Lutheran Church 94 Warren St. Roxbury, MA. Celebration of Life service to follow. Interment Quitman Cemetery Sanderson, FL. To post a sympathy message please visit www.DavisofBoston.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/earlene-givens
Published in Boston Herald on May 2, 2019