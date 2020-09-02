Eddie Joseph LeBlanc, 86, loving husband, father, grandfather and uncle, passed away peacefully on August 29, 2020. Eddie lived each and every day for his family. The love he had for his wife, children, grandchildren, siblings and extended family filled his life with true happiness. Born on August 4th, 1934 in Meteghan, Nova Scotia, Canada, a son of the late Alphie and Evangeline (Saulnier) LeBlanc. He moved to the United States in 1956 and enlisted in the United States Marine Corp and served honorably. Upon doing this he became a US citizen of which he was very proud. After leaving the Marines Eddie found his way to Waltham where he met and married the love of his life, Bertha Gautreau.
Eddie was the ultimate provider and gave selflessly of himself. He was always willing to offer a helping hand to family and friends and was known by everyone to have the biggest heart. These days of social distancing are the antithesis to the person we knew and loved. Family, friend or stranger, any time you saw Eddie, you were greeted with a huge hug or strong handshake. Eddie was simply unforgettable.
Out on his own and working from the young age of 15 he became a Jack-of-all-trades. Eddie finally settle in the line of construction, working both in the Carpenter's Union as a foreman and for his own company. He had an unwavering work ethic. Tired, careless or lazy weren't acceptable work habits for him or anyone who worked for him.
In addition to his wife of 56 years, Bertha, he leaves their children, Denise LeBlanc of Chelmsford, Kevin LeBlanc (Edite Xavier) of Waltham, Claudine True (Joseph) of Hudson and James LeBlanc (Arzu Akun) of Westford; his siblings, Emma Melanson and Therese Theriault; grandchildren, John, Jennifer, Lauren, Juliette, Randy, Kelsey, Lucas, Logan and many, many nieces and nephews.
Eddie was predeceased by brothers, Alphonse, Bernard, Agno, Alfred, Antoine, Edward; sisters, Elise, Stella, Angele, Agnes and Lea.
Family and friends will honor and remember Eddie's life by gathering for calling hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), Waltham on Friday, September 4th from 4 to 7 PM. Eddie's funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday morning at 9:30AM at St. Judes Parish Church, Main Street, Waltham. Entombment will follow in Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum, 250 High Street, Waltham. Please visit Comeau Funeral Home on Facebook or www.comeaufuneral.com
and www.joycefuneralhome.com
. To live stream visit https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/73406966 View the online memorial for Waltham - LeBlanc