of BOSTON, Dec. 26th. Son of the late Eddie, Sr. & Ann (Simmons) Walker. Father of Clifford, Jamal & Lashawanda Mathews of FL and Juanita Thompson of NY. Brother of Savannah Gardner of MA, Charmell Lee of Boston, Anthony Smith of NY, Mark Smith of Dorchester, Grace Whitten of GA and the late Joseph Simmons of Boston. Also survived by many grandchildren and nieces & nephews.
Funeral Mass at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 419 Shawmut Ave., Boston on Friday, Jan 3rd at 11 o'clock. Visiting hour will be before the mass from 10am-11am. Relatives and friends invited. Interment Fairview Cemetery, 45 Fairview Ave, Hyde Park.
Published in Boston Herald on Jan. 1, 2020