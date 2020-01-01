Boston Herald Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mann & Rodgers Funeral Home
44 Perkins Street
Jamaica Plain, MA 02130
(617) 522-2500
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Stephen's Episcopal Church
419 Shawmut Ave.
Boston, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Stephen's Episcopal Church
419 Shawmut Ave.
Boston, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eddie Walker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eddie Walker Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eddie Walker Jr. Notice
of BOSTON, Dec. 26th. Son of the late Eddie, Sr. & Ann (Simmons) Walker. Father of Clifford, Jamal & Lashawanda Mathews of FL and Juanita Thompson of NY. Brother of Savannah Gardner of MA, Charmell Lee of Boston, Anthony Smith of NY, Mark Smith of Dorchester, Grace Whitten of GA and the late Joseph Simmons of Boston. Also survived by many grandchildren and nieces & nephews.

Funeral Mass at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 419 Shawmut Ave., Boston on Friday, Jan 3rd at 11 o'clock. Visiting hour will be before the mass from 10am-11am. Relatives and friends invited. Interment Fairview Cemetery, 45 Fairview Ave, Hyde Park.

[email protected]



View the online memorial for Eddie Walker Jr.
Published in Boston Herald on Jan. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eddie's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mann & Rodgers Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -