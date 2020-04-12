Boston Herald Notices
Edith G. (Potts) Bonito

Edith G. (Potts) Bonito Notice
of Dedham. April 10, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Joseph A. Bonito. Loving mother of Melinda Learning of Pembroke, Mary Gaetani and her husband John of Foxboro, Joseph Bonito and his wife Arleen of Rockland and James B. Bonito and his wife Jacqueline of Dedham. Grandmother of Kimberly, Lauren, Janice, Theresa, Marissa, Danielle, William and Madeline. Great-grandmother of Jacob, Ethan and Owen. Pre-deceased by 9 brothers and sisters.

Private interment Blue Hills Cemetery, Braintree with a memorial Mass to be celebrated for Edith at a later date. For online guestbook, gfdoherty.com.

Published in Boston Herald from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2020
