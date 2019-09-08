Boston Herald Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
William F. Spencer Funeral Service
575 E Broadway
South Boston, MA 02127
(617) 268-0855
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:30 PM
William F. Spencer Funeral Service
575 E Broadway
South Boston, MA 02127
View Map
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
6:30 PM
William F. Spencer Funeral Service
575 E Broadway
South Boston, MA 02127
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edmund Henry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edmund Patrick Henry Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edmund Patrick Henry Jr. Notice
of South Boston, Sept. 4, 2019. Beloved Husband of the late Ann M. (McDonough). Devoted Father of Michael P. Henry, James E. and Eileen Henry all of South Boston and Mary T. O'Connell and Her Husband Edward of Newburyport and the late John J. Henry. Brother of the late Marilyn T. Catron Robert J. Henry and Patricia A. Jaffarian. Dear Grandfather of Brittany A. Henry and Joseph R. O'Connell. Son of the late Mary E. (Keeley) and Edmund P. Henry Sr. Also survived by many Nieces and Nephews. Memorial visitation in the Wm. F. Spencer Funeral Home, 575 E. Broadway (at Hst.) South Boston on Tuesday from 4 - 6:30 PM. Prayer Service at 6:30. Relatives and Friends kindly invited. Late Army veteran of the Korean war. Late employee Boston Edison for over 40 years. In lieu of Flowers please make donation's to the , 370 7th Ave., Suite #1802 NY.NY.10001 www.spencerfuneralservice.com



View the online memorial for Henry Edmund, Patrick Jr.
Published in Boston Herald on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edmund's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William F. Spencer Funeral Service
Download Now