Casper Funeral Services
187 Dorchester Street
Boston, MA 02127-2846
(617) 269-1930
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Casper Funeral Services
187 Dorchester Street
Boston, MA 02127-2846
Interment
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
1:45 PM
Mass National Cemetery
A Lifelong resident of So. Boston Jan 6, 2020. Brother of Eleanor Beecher and her husband James & The Late Mary Pasakarnis. Also Lovingly survived by his nieces, nephews and grand nieces and nephews. A visiting hour will take place at Casper Funeral Home, 187 Dorchester Street, So. Boston Friday from 10-11 A.M. Interment with honors will follow at Mass National Cemetery at 1:45 P.M. U.S Army WWII veteran.



Published in Boston Herald on Jan. 8, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -