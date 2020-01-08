|
A Lifelong resident of So. Boston Jan 6, 2020. Brother of Eleanor Beecher and her husband James & The Late Mary Pasakarnis. Also Lovingly survived by his nieces, nephews and grand nieces and nephews. A visiting hour will take place at Casper Funeral Home, 187 Dorchester Street, So. Boston Friday from 10-11 A.M. Interment with honors will follow at Mass National Cemetery at 1:45 P.M. U.S Army WWII veteran.
Published in Boston Herald on Jan. 8, 2020