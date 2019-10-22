Boston Herald Notices
|
Donovan-Aufiero Funeral Home
140 Otis Street
Cambridge, MA 02141
(617) 876-7815
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Donovan-Aufiero Funeral Home
140 Otis Street
Cambridge, MA 02141
Funeral
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
8:00 AM
Donovan-Aufiero Funeral Home
140 Otis Street
Cambridge, MA 02141
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Francis Church
325 Cambridge St.
Cambridge, MA
Edna M. (Reid) DiFraia

Edna M. (Reid) DiFraia Notice
of Cambridge October 20. Beloved wife of Toby DiFraia, Sr. Beloved mother of Elizabeth Saunders, Lorraine Vendetti and her husband Michael and the late Alfred and Toby, Jr. Devoted grandmother of 8, great-grandmother of 9, and great-great grandmother of 2. Dear sister of Rosemarie Jordan. Funeral from the Donovan-Aufiero Funeral Home, 140 Otis St., CAMBRIDGE Thursday at 8AM followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Francis Church, 325 Cambridge St., Cambridge at 9AM. Visiting Wednesday 4-7PM. Interment Cambridge Cemetery. For guest book visit donovanaufierofuneralhome.com.



View the online memorial for Edna M., DiFraia (Reid)
Published in Boston Herald on Oct. 22, 2019
