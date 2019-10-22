|
|
of Cambridge October 20. Beloved wife of Toby DiFraia, Sr. Beloved mother of Elizabeth Saunders, Lorraine Vendetti and her husband Michael and the late Alfred and Toby, Jr. Devoted grandmother of 8, great-grandmother of 9, and great-great grandmother of 2. Dear sister of Rosemarie Jordan. Funeral from the Donovan-Aufiero Funeral Home, 140 Otis St., CAMBRIDGE Thursday at 8AM followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Francis Church, 325 Cambridge St., Cambridge at 9AM. Visiting Wednesday 4-7PM. Interment Cambridge Cemetery. For guest book visit donovanaufierofuneralhome.com.
View the online memorial for Edna M., DiFraia (Reid)
Published in Boston Herald on Oct. 22, 2019