Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Edna M. (Hachey) McGuiness


of Brighton March 3, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert T. McGuiness. Devoted mother of Robert W. and his late wife Sylvia, Beverly O’Loughlin and her late husband Robert, Thomas and his wife Linda, John and his wife Donna, Joan Aucoin and her husband William, Mary Cutler and her husband Ken, Kathy Sullivan and her husband Neil and the late Richard McGuiness. Mother-in-law of Sandra McGuiness. Sister of the late Leona Carlson. Also survived by 19 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours in the Lehman Reen & McNamara Funeral Home 63 Chestnut Hill Ave. (nr. Brighton Courthouse) BRIGHTON Saturday March 9th from 10am-12pm. Followed by a Funeral Service at 12pm. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Interment Gardens of Gethsemane Cemetery, West Roxbury. Late member of the Ladies Auxiliary K of C #121 Brighton. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Mrs. McGuiness may be made to St. Columbkille Partnership School 25 Arlington St Brighton, MA 02135 or Catholic TV PO Box 9196 Watertown, MA 02471. Funeral Home Handicapped Accessible. For directions and guest book please visit www.lehmanreen.comLehman Reen & McNamara Brighton 617 782 1000 http://www.lastingmemories.com/edna-m-hachey-mcguiness
Published in Boston Herald from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019
