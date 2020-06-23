Edward Francis Petras
of Middleboro, died on June 19, 2020. Devoted father of Michelle Sena and her husband David of Bridgewater, Christine Petras of Middleboro and Edward Petras of Brockton. Brother of Janet Cavanaugh of Connecticut, Stephen Petras of Mansfield and the late Karen Petras. Cherished Poppy of Domenic and Sophia Sena, Sean Petras and Kayla Nilson.

Edward was born in Boston and lived in Mattapan most of his life. He was known for his social personality and good nature. Ed enjoyed getting together with his groups of friends from Dorchester and his Post Office group. He was an avid sports fan, baseball and football were his favorites. Most importantly he loved his family who meant the world to him. He will be sadly missed by all who had the pleasure to have known and loved him.

Visiting hours on Thursday 4-8PM in the Dolan Funeral Home, 1140 Washington Street, Dorchester Lower Mills. Private interment in Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. See www.dolanfuneral.com for online condolences and directions.



Published in Boston Herald on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dolan Funeral Services
1140 Washington Street
Dorchester, MA 02124
(617) 298-8011
