I was a friend of the family as long as I can remember. Dona and ed were part of my life and I always enjoyed the times I spent at the house. I grew up with gail debbie and nancy and I was close and still am with all of them. I want to thank nancy personally with her undying devotion to ed and dona. You are an angel in my eyes for what you have done. Love you all

bob aiello

Robert Aiello

Friend