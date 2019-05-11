Home

age 73, resident of Plymouth, MA and formerly of South Boston, MA passed away at home on the evening of May 8, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Edward was predeceased by his mom Monica T. Costello (O’Sullivan). He is survived by his devoted wife Patricia Ellen Costello (Richardson), son Edward P, daughters Kim Costello and her husband John Giordano of Holden, MA, Dawn Warwick and her husband Brian of Braintree, MA, and Jill Hilliard and her husband Shawn of South Boston, MA and his brother Paul Costello and his wife Donna of Braintree, MA.Edward was proud “Papa” of Brooke Hilliard, Allison Hilliard, Marianne Warwick, Robert Hilliard, Michael Costello, Monica Warwick, Daniel Warwick, and Kellen Costello. Survived by many nieces, nephews, in-laws, cousins and wonderful friends.Per Edwards request, no formal services will be held. A gathering for family and friends may be held in the future. http://www.lastingmemories.com/edward-j-costello
Published in Boston Herald on May 11, 2019
