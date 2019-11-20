|
of Cambridge, November 12, 2019, Edward J Rice, age 83. Beloved husband of Dianne P. (Perrotta) Rice. A lifetime resident of Cambridge, he was born on November 6, 1936, the loving son of late John C. and late Fannie J. (Samways) Rice. Brother to the late Reginald Abbott and his wife Barbara of Hartford, CT and Gordon Abbott and his wife Joyce of Westford. Devoted father of Ken Rice and his wife, Jayne of Ashland, Edie Rice of Belmont and Karen (Rice) Sagna of Cambridge. Loving grandfather of Joshua, Thomas, Erica, Andrew and Julia Rice, Chorobi Sagna, Kaleb and Claira BoisAubin.
Ed proudly served in the U.S. Army Signal Corps and was recalled to service during the Berlin crisis in 1961. He graduated from Boston University with a degree in Physics. During his life, Ed held various jobs including teaching at Wentworth and Belmont High, engineering positions at CBS, Raytheon and other defense contractors in the area, and his own home repair business for a short time. He was a lifetime member of Grace United Methodist Church where he held various leadership positions for many years.
Visiting hours will be held in the John C. Burns & Sons Funeral Home, 305 Broadway, Cambridge, MA, Friday, November 22nd, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM. A Funeral Service will follow on Saturday, November 23rd, at 10:00am at the Cambridgeport Baptist Church 459 Putnam Ave, Cambridge, MA. Relatives and friends are invited. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Ed's name to the Veteran's Association of America or the Sophia Gordon Cancer Center at Lahey Hospital.
Published in Boston Herald on Nov. 20, 2019