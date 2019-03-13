Boston Herald Notices
|
Campbell Funeral Home
525 Cabot Street
Beverly, MA 01915
(978) 922-1113
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
St. John the Evangelist Church
111 New Balch Street
Beverly, MA
DEATHS , by Cities, Towns, Funeral Director BOSTON 3/7 Smith, Robert, 3/15 9-11 am Riley-Antoine F.H., Boston CHARLESTOWN 3/11 Gochakowski, Rose, 3/14 4-8 pm Carr F.H., Charlestown DORCHESTER 3/7 Smith, Robert, 3/15 9-11 am Riley-Antoine F.H., Boston E. BRIDGEWATER 3/10 Buckley, William, 3/14 4-8 pm Russell & Pica F.H., West Bridgewater MIDDLETON 2/24 Kearney, Edward, 3/16 10:30 a.m. St. John the Evangelist Church, 111 New Batch St., Beverly. NORFOLK 3/11, Fruci, Timothy, 3/14 4-8 pm Kraw-Kornack F.H., Norwood NORWOOD 3/11, Fruci, Timothy, 3/14 4-8 pm Kraw-Kornack F.H., Norwood ROXBURY 3/7 Smith, Robert, 3/15 9-11 am Riley-Antoine F.H., Boston WESTWOOD 3/11, Fruci, Timothy, 3/14 4-8 pm Kraw-Kornack F.H., Norwood
Published in Boston Herald on Mar. 13, 2019
