Edward L. O'Hara
O'HARA Retired Massachusetts State Trooper & Suffolk Superior Court Officer, of Revere, on October 23rd at 85 years. Devoted son of the late Edward T. O'Hara & Mary V. (Calo) O'Hara. Loving father of Lynne A. Caramello & husband Ret. Revere Fire Lt. James V. Caramello of Revere, Erin M. DeNofrio & husband Michael of North Reading, Lauren A. O'Hara of Revere, Revere Police Capt. Amy P. O'Hara – Shea & husband Frank of Middleton, Kelly O'Hara of Andover, Molly A. Pino & husband Martin "Marty" & Kori M. LaSala & husband John, all of Revere. Cherished grandfather of Alexandra, Casey, Mia, Caitlyn, Adam, Frankie, Maggie Jo, Mille Jane, Marty & Kalista Louise. Dear brother of Mark O'Hara & wife Marcelle of Peabody and the late Brian O'Hara, Maureen Butler, Kevin O'Hara & Marcella D'Eon. Also lovingly survived by his companion, Annette Bornstein of Revere & many nieces, nephews, grandnieces & grandnephews. Family & friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass on Tuesday, October 27th in the Immaculate Conception Church (Corner of Beach St. & Winthrop Ave.) REVERE at 11:00 a.m., followed by interment in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, all mandates, guidelines & regulations from the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, CDC, Archdiocese of Boston & the City of Revere will be in full effect. Face masks must be worn at all times & social distancing must be maintained at the church & cemetery. All attendees are required to provide their name and phone number for contact tracing and temperatures will be checked prior to entering the church. Visiting Hours are respectfully omitted. Ed worked as a State Trooper with the Massachusetts State Police and later as a Suffolk Superior Court Officer. He was elected to the Revere School Committee from 1961-1963 and served as a Revere City Councilor in the 1970s & was Past Council President. Late US Navy Veteran. In lieu of flowers remembrances may be made to the Alzheimer's Association MA/NH Chapter, 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. To send online condolences or for more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com.



Published in Boston Herald on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Funeral services provided by
Vertuccio & Smith Funeral Home
773 Broadway
Revere, MA 02151
(781) 284-7756
Memories & Condolences
October 24, 2020
Dear Lynne,
So sorry for the loss of your Dad. He was such a nice man.
Diane Lynn
Friend
October 24, 2020
Kori & Family, I'm so sorry for the passing of your Dad. He was a great Dad and Man. He always had such nice things to say. Knowing that he loved you all so much will help you through your sorrow. Susan
SUSAN CORO
Friend
October 24, 2020
So sorry about Eddie's passing. My deepest condolences to the family at this difficult time. Eddie will always be remembered as one remarkable man who was loved by all who knew him. May you find comfort in knowing all of us share your sorrow. Rest in peace, dear friend!!!
Ann Raponi
Friend
October 24, 2020
Amy,
I would like to convey to you and your family my most heartfelt condolences on the passing of your Dad. He was a wonderful man. May God Bless you all.
Rich Voto
October 24, 2020
My deepest sympathies to the O'Hara family and Annette, Ed was a good man and a good friend of the Hahesy family. It was always a pleasure to be in his company. My heart goes out to you and all who loved him.
David Hahesy
Friend
October 23, 2020
Mr. O’Hara,
Sir, I would just like to say thank you for your years of dedicated service and sacrifice-first for our Country when you served with the USN and later for the citizens of Massachusetts when you served as a Law Enforcement Officer. And to your Family and loved ones, I wish to extend my deepest sympathy.

Fair Winds And Following Seas
Mike. Casey
