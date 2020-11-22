of Winthrop passed suddenly on November 15, 2020 at Advocate Rehab, East Boston at age 69, as a result of many post- Covid-19 recovery complications. He recently enjoyed in-house social activities and outdoor visits with his devoted sister Ann Cultrera of Medford and her husband Steve. Son of the late Manuel and Anna (Riley) Cardoza, Ned was also the beloved brother of Tom and Sandy Cardoza of Parrish, FL; Maureen and Bob Saffi and Bobby and Alicia Cardoza of Waterbury, VT; and the late Richard Cardoza and his wife, Lorraine of N. Andover, MA. He is also survived by many loving nieces and cousins as well as the DDS/MRS family who cared for and about him for so many years. Ned went through the Winthrop public school system, special needs, graduating with the class of 1970. He loved being on the high school cross-country and track teams, excelling in longer-distance events. He would go on to win many Special Olympic medals, including during the 1991 International games in Minneapolis. After his father's death in 1972, Ned lived at home over 5 years with his caring brother Bobby followed by Dept. of Developmental Services group home placements and many years with the Fernald in Waltham. Eddie, as his DDS family knew him, was lovingly called the "Walking Man". He would roam the Fernald grounds, popping in to visit many patient and supportive staff members, on his way to the activity center. Eddie loved chatting about sports and recent events as well as family and the latest Sunday matinee movie seen with his sister. When the Fernald closed, Eddie moved to a group home in South Boston where he will be sadly missed by his loving staff and roommates as well as so many others within the DDS system who served his many needs and appreciated his sweet soul, quirky sense of humor, and caring nature. Eddie also attended weekday social programs at Work, Inc in Dorchester where he was known for doing "Take Me Out to the Ball game" at weekly karaoke. Services are being arranged by the Maurice W. Kirby Funeral Home 210 Winthrop St., WINTHROP, with a celebration of Ned's life to be planned there at a future time. Contributions in his name may be made to Work Inc. via www.workinc.org/donations
or The Special Olympics
or any other favorite charity. "Eddie" (Ned) had many friends and touched many lives. We encourage you to share your memories by visiting www.mauricekirbyfh.com
