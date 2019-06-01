Boston Herald Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carroll Funeral Home
721 Salem Street
Malden, MA 02148
(781) 322-6322
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Carroll Funeral Home
721 Salem Street
Malden, MA 02148
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
9:00 AM
Carroll Funeral Home
721 Salem Street
Malden, MA 02148
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph's Church
770 Salem Street
Malden, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward KIRBY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward M. KIRBY


1934 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers
Edward M. KIRBY Notice
Of Wilmington, formerly of Malden, May 27th. Devoted husband of the Adrianna (McKenzie). Beloved father of Michael E. Kirby and his wife Jeanne Argento of Danvers and Edward F. Kirby and his wife Holly of Wilmington. Brother of James Kirby of Everett and the late John and Katherine Kirby. Cherished grandfather of Kyle, Hannah, Samuel and Kate. Family and friends are kindly invited to attend a Funeral from the Carroll Funeral Home, 721 Salem Street, (Maplewood Square) MALDEN on Monday, June 3rd at 9 AM followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Joseph's Church, 770 Salem Street, Malden at 10 o'clock. Visiting Hours in the Carroll Funeral Home on Sunday from 2-6 PM. Services will conclude with interment at Forest Dale Cemetery, Malden. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the MSPCA-ANGELL, Attn: Donations, 350 South Huntington Avenue, Boston, MA 02130 Carroll Funeral Home 781-322-6322 www.carrollfh.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/edward-m-kirby
Published in Boston Herald on June 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carroll Funeral Home
Download Now