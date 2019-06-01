|
Of Wilmington, formerly of Malden, May 27th. Devoted husband of the Adrianna (McKenzie). Beloved father of Michael E. Kirby and his wife Jeanne Argento of Danvers and Edward F. Kirby and his wife Holly of Wilmington. Brother of James Kirby of Everett and the late John and Katherine Kirby. Cherished grandfather of Kyle, Hannah, Samuel and Kate. Family and friends are kindly invited to attend a Funeral from the Carroll Funeral Home, 721 Salem Street, (Maplewood Square) MALDEN on Monday, June 3rd at 9 AM followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Joseph's Church, 770 Salem Street, Malden at 10 o'clock. Visiting Hours in the Carroll Funeral Home on Sunday from 2-6 PM. Services will conclude with interment at Forest Dale Cemetery, Malden. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the MSPCA-ANGELL, Attn: Donations, 350 South Huntington Avenue, Boston, MA 02130 Carroll Funeral Home 781-322-6322 www.carrollfh.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/edward-m-kirby
Published in Boston Herald on June 1, 2019