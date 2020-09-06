- Edward M. of North Reading, formerly of Reading, August 31, 2020. Devoted father of Laura Harrison Allen and her husband Nathan Allen and loving grandfather of Samantha Harrison all of Hudson, NH. Cherished brother of Elaine Doherty of Franklin, NH; Barbara Hargraves of Chester, NH and the late Paul Munnis. Edward is also survived by several loving nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, September 9,2020 at 11:00am at the Riverside Cemetery 171 Elm St. North Reading. There are no visiting hours. Arrangements under the direction of the Douglass, Edgerley & Bessom Funeral Home, Reading. For directions and guest book visit www.johnbdouglassfuneralhome.com View the online memorial for Edward Munnis