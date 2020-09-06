1/
Edward Munnis
1943 - 2020
- Edward M. of North Reading, formerly of Reading, August 31, 2020. Devoted father of Laura Harrison Allen and her husband Nathan Allen and loving grandfather of Samantha Harrison all of Hudson, NH. Cherished brother of Elaine Doherty of Franklin, NH; Barbara Hargraves of Chester, NH and the late Paul Munnis. Edward is also survived by several loving nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, September 9,2020 at 11:00am at the Riverside Cemetery 171 Elm St. North Reading. There are no visiting hours. Arrangements under the direction of the Douglass, Edgerley & Bessom Funeral Home, Reading. For directions and guest book visit www.johnbdouglassfuneralhome.com



Published in Boston Herald on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Riverside Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Douglass Edgerley & Bessom Funeral Home
25 Sanborn Street
Reading, MA 01867
(781) 944-0284
Memories & Condolences
September 5, 2020
So sorry to hear of your loss
Ken/judy Nichols
Friend
September 4, 2020
Living Spirit Dishgarden
Mary Munnis
September 4, 2020
To Elaine, Barbara and Laura and all your families, we are so sorry for your loss. Eddie was a wonderful guy with a very caring heart and always a great big smile. Have many great memories to look back on.
Hope you will find comfort in your memories.
Rest in piece my frind. ❤ Cathy and Eddie

Cathy Gromyko
Friend
September 4, 2020
My heart goes out to Eddy's family. No matter what, when you saw Eddy you always smiled because he was always smiling. RIP my friend of many years.
Franny (Laura) Canto
Friend
September 4, 2020
I never met you, but know your sister Elaine. May you rest in peace!
Pauline Belanger
September 6, 2020
This book of memories is to serve as a record of the services you entrusted to us. We hope it will help to preserve treasured memories and that we, in some small measure, have helped to ease your burden and bring you comfort.
John B. Douglass & John B. Douglass II
September 3, 2020
Elaine, Jimmy and family Our thoughts, prayers are with you all, at this difficult time. Thinking of you all. Peace and love
Sally-Ann Chanonhouse
Friend
