of Canton, formerly of South Boston died suddenly August 18, 2019 after a brief but courageous battle with liver cancer. He was 71 years old. His beloved friend, partner and wife of 39 years Jane Guilfoyle was by his side. Ed was retired from the Commonwealth of MA as a contract and finance manager. Eddie was known for his wit, intelligence, love of music and movies and his commanding knowledge of trivia. He enjoyed travelling the New England coast especially Cape Cod and southern Maine. He was a talented amateur chef and enjoyed hosting meals for friends and family. Beloved husband of Jane M. Guilfoyle of Canton. Son of the late James and Julia Goodwin. He is survived by his siblings Paul Goodwin and his wife Elaine Eagar of South Boston and Falmouth, Judith Goodwin of Crystal River FL, and James Goodwin and his wife Shelly Mitchell of Germany. He leaves several nieces, nephews, cousins and many dear friends. Visiting hours in the Pushard Family Funeral Home 210 Sherman St., Canton on Thursday, August 22 from 4-8 PM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday in St. Gerard Majella Church 1860 Washington St., Canton at 10 AM. Interment Canton Corner Cemetery. If desired donations may be made in Ed's memory to the Joslin Diabetes Center www.joslin.org/donate
Published in Boston Herald on Aug. 20, 2019