Smith Funeral Home
125 Washington Avenue
Chelsea, MA 02150
(617) 889-1177

Edward T. Costigan

Edward T. Costigan Notice
Of Chelsea, March 6th. Devoted husband of the late Marie E. (Proctor). Brother of Mary Coobs of Wilmington and the late Helen, William, John and George Costigan. Lovingly survived by his sister-in-law, Theresa Grimaldi and her late husband Guy of Chelsea as well as many nieces and nephews. Family and friends are kindly invited to attend a Funeral from the Smith Funeral Home, 125 Washington Avenue, Chelsea on Wednesday, March 11th at 9:00 AM followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Stanislaus Church, 163 Chestnut St., Chelsea at 10:30 AM. Services will conclude with interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. Late United States WWII Army Veteran and retired Boston Police Officer.

Published in Boston Herald on Mar. 9, 2020
