|
|
Of Chelsea, March 6th. Devoted husband of the late Marie E. (Proctor). Brother of Mary Coobs of Wilmington and the late Helen, William, John and George Costigan. Lovingly survived by his sister-in-law, Theresa Grimaldi and her late husband Guy of Chelsea as well as many nieces and nephews. Family and friends are kindly invited to attend a Funeral from the Smith Funeral Home, 125 Washington Avenue, Chelsea on Wednesday, March 11th at 9:00 AM followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Stanislaus Church, 163 Chestnut St., Chelsea at 10:30 AM. Services will conclude with interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. Late United States WWII Army Veteran and retired Boston Police Officer.
Smith Funeral Home
617-889-1177
www.smithfuneralhomes.co
View the online memorial for Edward T., COSTIGAN
Published in Boston Herald on Mar. 9, 2020