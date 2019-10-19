Boston Herald Notices
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 323-8600
"FAST ED" of Norwood, October 11, 2019. Age 73 years. Loving brother of Bill Creelman and wife Claire of Norwood, and Gayle Devine and husband Bill of Hanson. Other survivors include nieces and nephews, Brandee Costa, Kellie Erti, Ronnie Savill and Billy Creelman. Great-nieces and nephews, Anthony Erti, Isabella Erti, Peyton Savill and Benjamin Creelman.

Funeral from the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre Street, WEST ROXBURY Tuesday October 22, 2019 at 9 A.M. Followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Theresa's Church at 10 A.M. Burial to follow at St. Josephs Cemetery, WEST ROXBURY. Visiting hours Monday October 21, 2019 from 4P.M. - 8 P.M. in the funeral home.



Published in Boston Herald on Oct. 19, 2019
