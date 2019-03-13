Boston Herald Notices
Edward T. Kearney Notice
78, beloved husband of Patricia J. (Creighton) Kearney, of Middleton died Sunday, February 24, 2019 at the in Danvers surrounded by his family. Raised and educated in Dorchester, he was the son of the late John J. and Margaret T. (Gallagher) Kearney. An honorably discharged veteran, he served his country during the Vietnam Era as a member of the United States Navy. Mr. Kearney had been employed for thirty years by the Gillette Company in South Boston until the time of his retirement. Ed enjoyed the outdoors and spending his summers at Totem Pole Park in Freedom, NH where he enjoyed playing horseshoes with his friends. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend who will be missed by all who knew him. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Edward J. Kearney of Marshfield, two daughters, Elise Desmond and her husband, Sean of Pembroke and Kristin Van and her husband, Sita of Middleton, three grandchildren, Reyna, Danielle and Kai, two sisters, Marie Millette of Sandy Hook, CT and Peggy Scecina of Medfield, a brother, Robert Kearney of Whitman and several nieces and nephews. He was also the brother of the late John and Bernard Kearney. His funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. John the Evangelist Church, 111 New Balch Street, Beverly, Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Contributions may be made in his memory to the , c/o , 75 Sylvan St., Danvers, MA 01923. Information, directions, condolences at www.campbellfuneral.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/edward-t-kearney
Published in Boston Herald on Mar. 13, 2019
