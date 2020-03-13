Boston Herald Notices
Ginley Funeral Home
131 Main Street
Franklin, MA 02038
(508) 528-1045
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
10:15 AM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Church

Edward Thomas Dacey

Edward Thomas Dacey Notice
of Wareham formerly of Franklin, March 10. Beloved husband of Sheila M. (McGiveron) Dacey. Father of Colleen DiPetrillo and her husband Christopher of Mansfield, Shannon Beaulieu and her husband Derek of Franklin and Katelyn Dellorco and her husband Paul of Franklin. Brother of Maureen Marshall and her husband Fred of Franklin and the late Joseph Dacey. Brother-in-law of Ann Dacey of Franklin.

Grandfather of Victoria and Isabella DiPetrillo, Reese, Sidney and Gavin Beaulieu and Addison and Logan Dellorco.

Also survived by his nephew and nieces.

Funeral from the Ginley Funeral Home of Franklin Monday at 10:15 followed by a funeral mass in St. Mary's Church at 11:00. Relatives and friends invited, calling hours Sunday 4-8. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to the 300 5th Ave, Waltham, MA 02451.

Published in Boston Herald on Mar. 13, 2020
