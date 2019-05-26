|
(Retired Boston Firefighter) in Braintree, formerly of South Boston, May 21, 2019. Beloved husband of Paula (Coveney) Neff. Loving father of Edward W. Neff (BFD) and his wife Marie, Joseph Neff and his wife Jennifer all of Braintree and the late Andrea Lynch. Loving grandfather of Michael C. Neff of Dorchester, Jacqueline, Brendan C., Jessica M. Neff all of Braintree and Addyson Lynch of NC. Cherished son of the late Edward W. and Elizabeth (Slattery) Neff. Devoted brother of Lillian “Penny” O’Keefe and her husband Fran, Eileen Ardita and her husband Frank, Thomas Neff and his wife Pat, John Neff and his wife Allison, Rosemary McCarthy and her husband Bernard and the late James R Neff, Christine Neff and Margaret Richardson. Also survived by his son-in-law James Lynch of NC, brother-in-law Ralph Richardson and many nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation in the O’Brien Funeral Home, 146 Dorchester St., SOUTH BOSTON, Tuesday May 28th from 4-8 pm. Funeral Mass in Gate of Heaven Church, 615 East Fourth Street, South Boston on Wednesday May 29th at 10am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment Blue Hills Cemetery Braintree. Army Veteran Vietnam. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Mr. Neff may be made to the , 1355 Peachtree St., NE Suite 600, Atlanta, GA 30309 or the Alzheimer’s Association of MA, 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452 http://www.lastingmemories.com/edward-w-neff
