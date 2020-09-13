J. White, Sr., 91, of Salem, NH passed away on Tuesday, September 8, 2020.
He grew up and was educated in Dorchester, MA, the son of the late Alice (Manning) and Frederick White. Edward worked in the maintenance department for several Boston colleges including Simmons, Emerson and Berkeley. He served in the US Army during the Korean War. Edward was a talented artist and enjoyed painting and drawing. He was the ultimate handy man and could fix anything. Edward was a member of Mary Queen of Peace Church in Salem.
Edward will be sadly missed by his six children, Karen Bresnahan and husband Bob of Charlton, MA, Edward White Jr. of Nottingham, NH, Patricia White of Derry, NH, Kevin White and wife Marilou of AZ, Diane Paratore and husband Richard of Salem, NH and Michael White of Salem, NH; his sister, Lillian Pagliuca of MA; his 8 grandchildren, Shannon, Chris, Mackenzie, EJ, Meagan, Jillian, Amanda and Nicholas; his great grandson, Maximillian and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his wife Doris (Atwood) White and his siblings, Frederick White, Dorothy Shute, Billy White, Alice DeBeneditto and Donald White.
Funeral Services will be private for the family. Friends and family may attend the graveside service on Tuesday, September 15th at 12:15 PM at Holy Cross Cemetery, 175 Broadway Malden, MA 02148.
