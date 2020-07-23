1/1
Edwin F. Anderson
{ "" }
of Winthrop July 21, 2020. Beloved husband of Catherine (Liotine) for 66 years. Devoted father of Susan Anderson-Noonan and her husband David of Amherst, Richard Anderson and his wife Annette of Winthrop, Paul Anderson of Halifax and the late Edwin J. Anderson. Dear brother of the late Eleanor Havey, Audrey Gordon, Robert Anderson and Waren Anderson. Cherished grandfather of Simone, Marc, Eric, John, Oliva, Sarah and Dylan. Family and friends are cordially invited to attend the visitation from the Ernest P. Caggiano and Son Funeral Home 147 Winthrop St., Winthrop on Thursday, July 23, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM. The funeral will be conducted from the funeral home on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 9:00 AM followed by a funeral mass in St. John the Evangelist Church 320 Winthrop St., Winthrop at 10:00 AM. Services will conclude with the interment in the Cross Street section of Winthrop Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the New England Shelter for Homeless Veterans at www.nechv.org. Late Credit Manager Boston Herald. Late member Mass. National Guard, Winthrop Lodge of Elks and American Legion.

Caggiano-O'Maley-Frazier

Winthrop



View the online memorial for Edwin F. ANDERSON

Published in Boston Herald on Jul. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
July 23, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Caggiano Family and Staff
July 22, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about the families loss. May the families hearts ♥ be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times the family shared together with the dear loved one lost in death.As the family cherished a wonderful life that was well lived and loved by families and friends.my heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the families during this difficult time of deep sorrow and pain.
-GHP/LM
July 21, 2020
R.I.P.--ED YOU Will Be Miss
jack powell
